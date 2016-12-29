SD Farmers Union awards scholarships | TSLN.com

HURON, S.D. – During the 2016 S.D. Farmers Union State Convention, held in Pierre Dec. 8-9, South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation awarded three $500 scholarships to young people committed to attending a South Dakota college, university or technical school; and are children of parents who are current dues-paying members of South Dakota Farmers Union.

The scholarship recipients are Haley Bialas, Dimock; Reece Schulte, Orient; and Samuel Schumacher, Stickney.

“South Dakota Farmers Union is all about building South Dakota’s rural communities,” said Doug Sombke, S.D. Farmers Union President. “We invest in rural youth from the time they are in early elementary school and old enough to attend County Day Camps.”

Rachel Haigh-Blume, S.D. Farmers Union Education Director, added, “These scholarships ensure that the young individuals focusing on rural endeavors are supported along the way. Keeping students in South Dakota is important for the legacy and sustainability of rural communities.”

–South Dakota Farmers Union