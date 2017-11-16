SD Game, Fish and Parks seeks comments on endangered, threatened species list

To help prioritize future rare species efforts, department staff drafted a status review for each of the animals on South Dakota's threatened or endangered species list to summarize the current status of each of these species in the state. The review can be found at: http://gfp.sd.gov/wildlife/threatened-endangered/docs/status-reviews.pdf

If sufficient information existed, draft criteria for downlisting (changing status from endangered to threatened) and/or delisting (removing a threatened or endangered species from the state list) are described. If such information was lacking, the review describes additional monitoring or research needs.

For species also listed as threatened or endangered on the federal level under the Endangered Species Act, separate state recovery goals were not drafted. For those, GFP will continue cooperating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to meet identified recovery goals.

Written comments can be submitted to StatusReviews@state.sd.us or 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501 until December 8, 2017.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks