SD: May first deadline for brand rerecording or registration | TSLN.com

PIERRE, S.D.- Brand owners in South Dakota whose brand or brands were cancelled in May of 2015, have until May 1, 2017 to rerecord their brands.

The last renewal period was in 2015. Any brand registration in 2015 that was not renewed and paid for has been cancelled. The brand owner does have two years following the renewal period to rerecord their brand. The rerecord and registration fee of $125.00 must be paid by May 1, 2017.

The next brand renewal period is January 1 – May 1, 2020.

Brands can be registered for cattle, horses/ mules, sheep, and bison. Although brand inspection in South Dakota is on the western side of the Missouri River, brand registration is state wide.

Registration and renewal of livestock brands helps:

· prevent the theft of livestock

· return stolen or missing livestock

· investigate reports of both

In fiscal year 2016, brand inspectors in South Dakota traveled over 274,000 miles inspecting approximately 1.6 million head of livestock.

The South Dakota Brand Board currently has 25,825 registered brands. If someone would like to check their brand registration, they can call the Brand Board office at 605.773.3324 or check the online brand book at http://www.sdbrandboard.com.

–South Dakota Brand Board