SD Stockgrowers announce plans for 126th convention

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association will celebrate their 126th Annual Convention and Tradeshow on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22 in Rapid City. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the tradeshow, meetings and speakers. The tradeshow has expanded from previous years and will feature over thirty vendors.

"Our two day convention is always a great opportunity for folks to learn more about what's going on in our industry and to be a part of our association," said Bill Kluck, SD Stockgrowers President from Mud Butte. "We want to invite all our members and encourage you to bring a neighbor or friend along."

The meetings will feature a number of speakers and committee meetings to consider policy proposals. Workshops will include IMI Global's programs to certify calves for international and niche marketing programs, and SDSU's Dr. Matthew Dierson presenting information about risk management tools available to producers including rainfall insurance and livestock price insurance options.

Policy discussions will include a presentation from Dr. Matthew Elliot regarding his research on property tax valuation systems currently in state law and his recommendations to the Legislative committee. Following his presentation, SD State Senators Gary Cammack and Jason Frerichs as well as Representatives Lee Qualm and Hermann Otten have been invited to continue that discussion and share their insights for the coming legislative session. Senator John Thune's Senior Policy Advisor Lynn Tjeerdsma has been invited to present on the upcoming Farm Bill discussions and international trade issues affecting agriculture. Other speakers will include Brand Board, SD Game Fish and Parks staff, U.S. Forest Service, State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, and others.

The Award and Recognition banquet on Friday night will feature a retirement recognition for President Bill Kluck after serving two years in the leadership role. Other Board members who have completed their terms will also be recognized and honored. Stockgrowers and Cattlewomen will also announce the 2017 Guy E Ham Beef Industry Scholarship winners. And, Stockgrowers will draw the winner of the raffle for a 2017 John Deere Gator.

Annual Meeting

The SD Stockgrowers Association Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, September 22 beginning at 3pm. Members of the association are encouraged to attend and participate in policy discussions and elections.

According to Kluck, "We're very proud to be a member-driven organization, and we encourage members to come to the meeting and vote for our policies and for our board members."

Members wishing to present policy proposals or changes are encouraged to do so. Please submit policy proposals to the relevant committee chair no later than noon on September 21.

Elections will be held for President, Vice-President, Regional Vice-Presidents and board members. If you are interested in serving as a member of the Board of Directors, please contact the board member from your area.

Registration forms and details about the convention schedule are available on the SD Stockgrowers Association website by visiting http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org or by calling the office at 605-342-0429. Hotel room reservations can be made at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center by calling 605-343-8550.

South Dakota Cattlewomen to Meet

The South Dakota Cattlewomen will meet for their annual business and planning meeting on Thursday, September 21 beginning at 10am. The SDCW encourages all women to consider participating in this meeting. The meeting will include review of 2017 promotion and events, consideration of 2018 events and funding requests, and election of officers for the organization.

For more information, contact SDCW President Brenda Dreyer at brenda@sdfbf.org or by calling 605-290-8223.

–South Dakota Stockrowers Association