SDSGA: Legislative session opens | TSLN.com

The Session opened this week with the Governor’s state of the state speech. As in his budget address, the governor spoke to the need to replace the state Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at SDSU. He is proposing $5 million in funding for the lab from state reserves with the balance coming from producers.

Stockgrowers’ Legislative Issues

Following are the bills that have been introduced that may impact Stockgrowers.

SB 7: revise the criteria for determining if property is classified as agricultural land for property tax purposes.

introduced

SB 58: revise certain provisions regarding the responsibility to remove snow from certain state highways.

introduced

HB 1038: repeal the requirement for farm corporations to file farm annual reports with the secretary of state.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association