SD Stockgrowers focus on state legislative issues | TSLN.com

Wednesday morning two Senate committees will take up two bills of high importance to Stockgrowers.

The Senate Taxation Committee will take up SB142 which requires that land be valued based on the actual use of the land for the purpose of taxation. Stockgrowers strongly support this legislation as a fair, equitable way to tax property.

The Senate State Affairs Committee will take up SB 135 which requires country of origin labeling for beef sold in South Dakota. 135 is a modest requirement of grocers that they identify the country of origin of their beef if known. If they don’t know the origin, then they can just label it as origin unknown.

Last week’s activity:

HB 1094, to provide for the transfer of certain landowner hunting licenses, died on the House floor.

HB 1138, to revise certain provisions regarding lands owned by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, came from former Rep. Betty Olson. Stockgrowers testified in support of the bill and Stockgrower members provided grass-roots support for the bill. While the Ag. Committee was sympathetic to the issue of GF&P competing with producers for land and the issue of producers ultimately footing the bill for big game hunting and for big game hunting license revenue (as it is producers who are feeding and watering the game), they were concerned that this legislation was not the best approach to deal with those issues.

We continue to discuss the best method for funding the animal disease lab with legislators, other producer groups, and the governor’s office. There are three bills current pending: SB 162, SB 172 and HB 1157. At this time there is still no consensus on a reasonable funding formula. Stockgrowers testified in support of a measure to fund the expansion with money from the economic development REDI Fund and with bonds financed by a portion of the tax on farm equipment. That measure was taken under advisement by the Joint Appropriations Committee and will require further discussion.

Legislation of Interest

Following are the bills that have been introduced that may impact Stockgrowers. You can read the bill text and actions by clicking on the blue bill number.

Bill status is noted – DP = “Do Pass” DNP = “Do Not Pass”

Status, Bill #, SDSGA position, Title

DP H. Taxation, SB 7

Revise the criteria for determining if property is classified as agricultural land for property tax purposes.

2/13 hearing Local Govt.

SB 58

revise certain provisions regarding the responsibility to remove snow from certain state highways.

DP Senate, SB 66

oppose

specifically classify certain agricultural land as riparian buffer strips, to establish the criteria for the riparian buffer strip classification, and to provide for the taxation thereof.

DNP Taxation, SB 105

reduce the excise tax imposed on the gross receipts from sale, resale, or lease of farm machinery, attachment units, and irrigation equipment.

DNP Education, SB 110

establish a tuition reimbursement program for certain teachers who teach in rural school districts.

Appropriations

SB 114

make an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to provide for the purchase and land exchange of properties held by the Office of School and Public Lands and to declare an emergency.

2/13 hearing Taxation

SB 127

provide certain defenses to adverse possession claims.

2/15 hearing State Affairs

SB 135

support

(COOL) revise certain meat labeling requirements.

2/15 hearing Taxation

SB 142

support

provide for the assessment and taxation of agricultural land based on its actual use.

2/13 hearing Taxation

SB 158

impose a tariff on certain pipelines carrying crude oil and to create a crude oil pipeline compensation fund that may be used in the event of a crude oil spill.

2/14 hearing Joint Approps.

SB 162

authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation of, and addition to, the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory on the campus of South Dakota State University and to make an appropriation therefor.

Joint Approps

SB 172

authorize the South Dakota Building Authority to provide for the construction of and improvements to the State Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory and infrastructure at South Dakota State University, to increase and establish certain agricultural fees, to transfer certain funds, to make an appropriation, and to declare an emergency.

DNP H State Affairs

HJR 1001

oppose

Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to Article XXI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to fishing, hunting, and trapping.

DP Sen. Ag.

HB 1038

repeal the requirement for farm corporations to file farm annual reports with the secretary of state.

DP House

HB 1068

support

revise certain provisions concerning landowner liability for certain injuries suffered.

DNP House

HB 1094

support

provide for the transfer of certain landowner hunting licenses.

Approps

HB 1111

revise the definition of fall enrollment for purposes of education funding.

DNP Agriculture

HB 1138

support

revise certain provisions regarding lands owned by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

2/13 hearing Judiciary

HB 1139

revise certain provisions concerning adverse possession of certain real property.

State Affairs

HB 1157

authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the construction of and improvements to the State Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University, to make an appropriation therefor, and to provide for the repayment thereof.

Approps

HB 1158

revise the definition of fall enrollment for the purpose of calculating state aid to education payments to school districts.

2/14 hearing Agriculture

HB 1177

accommodate legislation regarding certain big game depredation.

Agriculture

HB 1204

authorize the production and sale of industrial hemp.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association