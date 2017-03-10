SD Stockgrowers legislative update | TSLN.com

The budget was balanced as per the constitution. Education received a 0.3% increase. There will be no pay increase for state employees. A number of bills were passed in response to IM 22 including a $100 limit on lobbyist gifts to legislators, statewide elected officials, and any head of a state agency. Otherwise a generally quiet session with a historically low number of bills introduced and few highly contentious issues.

Stockgrowers' Legislative Issues

This Week's Activity

A proposal, SB 172, supported by Stockgrowers, to use a portion of the agriculture property tax relief monies generated as part of last session's half cent sales tax increase to fund bonding of the ADRDL veterinary lab facility was agreed to by both houses and the administration. HB 1157 died this week after opposition by Stockgrowers. The bill would have created a permanent agriculture development fund using all of the

property tax relief money. After a series of amendments and conference committees the final bill became

SB 172 to build and fund the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostics Lab. The bill only uses money needed for the lab, and leaves the remaining money in the property tax relief fund.

SB 130, to increase the fee for licensing agents and GF&P to sell hunting licenses was passed by both houses and we expect the Governor to sign. Half of the increase in GF&P fee revenues will go to the sportsmen's access and landowner depredation fund and shall be used for wildlife depredation and damage management programs and half will go to the animal damage control fund. Also, GF&P shall provide a report to the Legislature each year concerning the use of the money deposited in the funds.

Legislation of Interest

Following are the bills that have been introduced that may impact Stockgrowers. You can read the bill text and actions by clicking on the blue bill number. Bill status is noted in the status column. DP = "Do Pass" DNP = "Do Not Pass"

Status

Bill #

SDSGA position

Title

Signed by Gov.

SB 7

revise the criteria for determining if property is classified as agricultural land for property tax purposes.

DNP Senate

SB 58

revise certain provisions regarding the responsibility to remove snow from certain state highways.

Signed by Gov.

SB 66

oppose

specifically classify certain agricultural land as riparian buffer strips, to establish the criteria for the riparian buffer strip classification, and to provide for the taxation thereof.

DNP Taxation

SB 105

reduce the excise tax imposed on the gross receipts from sale, resale, or lease of farm machinery, attachment units, and irrigation equipment.

DNP Education

SB 110

establish a tuition reimbursement program for certain teachers who teach in rural school districts.

DNP Appropriations

SB 114

make an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to provide for the purchase and land exchange of properties held by the Office of School and Public Lands and to declare an emergency.

DNP Taxation

SB 127

provide certain defenses to adverse possession claims.

DP House

SB 130

support

revise provisions regarding the amount licensing agents may collect on the sale of certain licenses and permits for the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to designate the use of certain funds received by the department, and to establish certain reporting requirements.

DNP Senate

SB 135

support

(COOL) revise certain meat labeling requirements.

DNP H.Taxation

SB 142

provide for certain updates and reports concerning research data and methods used to assess agricultural land.

DNP Taxation

SB 158

impose a tariff on certain pipelines carrying crude oil and to create a crude oil pipeline compensation fund that may be used in the event of a crude oil spill.

DNP Joint Approps.

SB 162

authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation of, and addition to, the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory on the campus of South Dakota State University and to make an appropriation therefor.

DP House

SB 172

support

authorize the South Dakota Building Authority to provide for the construction of and improvements to the State Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory and infrastructure at South Dakota State University, to increase and establish certain agricultural fees, to transfer certain funds, to make an appropriation, and to declare an emergency.

DP House

SB 176

oppose

authorize the creation of public safety zones, to authorize certain actions to be implemented by the Governor and to provide certain penalties.

DNP H State Affairs

HJR 1001

oppose

Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to Article XXI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to fishing, hunting, and trapping.

Signed by Gov.

HB 1038

repeal the requirement for farm corporations to file farm annual reports with the secretary of state.

Signed by Gov.

HB 1068

support

revise certain provisions concerning landowner liability for certain injuries suffered.

DNP House

HB 1094

support

provide for the transfer of certain landowner hunting licenses.

DNP Approps

HB 1111

revise the definition of fall enrollment for purposes of education funding.

DNP Agriculture

HB 1138

revise certain provisions regarding lands owned by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

DNP Judiciary

HB 1139

revise certain provisions concerning adverse possession of certain real property.

DNP Conference

HB 1157

oppose

create the agriculture future development fund, to provide for its administration, to establish the agriculture future development committee, and to provide funding for certain programs and projects.

DNP Approps

HB 1158

revise the definition of fall enrollment for the purpose of calculating state aid to education payments to school districts.

DNP H Agriculture

HB 1177

accommodate legislation regarding certain big game depredation.

DNP H Agriculture

HB 1204

authorize the production and sale of industrial hemp.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association