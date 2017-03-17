SD Stockgrowers to Host Area Meeting in Reva on March 27 | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association (SDSGA) encourages everyone involved in the livestock industry to make plans to attend an Area Meeting in Reva, S.D., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 6pm for a free supper and discussion about current livestock industry issues. The meeting and meal are free and open to the public.

"We're looking forward to having everyone join us for dinner and a chance to talk about some of the issues that Stockgrowers are working on," said Bill Kluck, President of the SD Stockgrowers Association. "Whether you're a member or not, we really want everyone that's interested in these issues to join us for dinner."

Stockgrowers Board members and staff will share information about current issues affecting the livestock industry including an overview of issues addressed during the recent legislative session, and updates on members' work with the SD GFP Deer Management Plan. Stockgrowers will also provide an update on efforts to re-instate Country of Origin Labeling, reform of current trade agreements, and the proposed GIPSA rules under the new administration in Washington DC. Available updates and news regarding the TB cases in Harding County will also be available.

Details:

Stockgrowers Area Meeting

Tuesday, March 28 at 6pm

Reva Hall, Reva, SD

Dinner and meeting to follow

Open to the public

Contact: Silvia Christen, 605-342-0429 or

Vaughn Meyer, 605-866-4426

Agenda: Legislative review, deer management plans, animal health updates, and update on GIPSA, COOL, and trade in the new Trump administration

Contact SD Stockgrowers:

Office: 605-342-0429

Silvia Cell: 660-626-6634

silvia@southdakotastockgrowers.org

–SDSGA