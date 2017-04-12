SD Stockgrowers to host area meeting near Eagle Butte on April 27 | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association (SDSGA) encourages everyone involved in the livestock industry to make plans to attend an Area Meeting at Fox Ridge Ag Supply on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6pm for a free supper and discussion about current livestock industry issues. The meeting and meal are free and open to the public. Fox Ridge Ag Supply is located 8 miles East of Eagle Butte on HWY 212.

Stockgrowers Board members and staff will share information about current issues affecting the livestock industry including an overview of issues addressed during the recent legislative session. Stockgrowers will also provide an update on efforts to re-instate Country of Origin Labeling, reform of current trade agreements, and the proposed GIPSA rules under the new administration in Washington DC.

Agenda: Legislative review, deer management plans, animal health updates, and update on GIPSA, COOL, and trade in the new Trump administration

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association