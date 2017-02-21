SDARL Searching for CEO | TSLN.com

YANKTON, S.D.- The South Dakota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Foundation seeks well-qualified candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Reporting to the Governing Board for SDARL, the CEO is responsible for the effective leadership of the SDARL organization and its mission and goals. The Organization has a sharp focus and clear objective: to identify and develop leaders for agriculture and rural communities in order to enhance the quality of life in South Dakota. This focus is executed by delivering the premier agriculture & rural leadership program in the state, offering quality continuing education for graduates, fostering and facilitating leadership opportunities for graduates, and staying connected and in tune with industry leaders to continually embrace challenges and opportunities facing our industry and state. The CEO's office is located in Brookings, SD on the campus of South Dakota State University. There is possible location flexibility depending on the candidate.

For the CEO role, SDARL seeks an innovative, passionate, and transformative leader with experience and demonstrated success. Leadership experience in both for profit and non-profit organizations is preferred. The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker, a superior communicator, an experienced relationship builder, a fundraiser, and a collaborative leader with a solid understanding of South Dakota's agriculture industry and rural areas.

More information on the CEO role, its responsibilities, and the desired candidate profile may be found at http://www.sdagleadership.com. Click the SDARL CEO Search link under Latest News. For confidential consideration as a candidate or to suggest a prospective candidate, please contact Nate Franzen, Chairman of the Board via phone at 605-665-4903 or via email at nfranzen@firstdakota.com OR Roxanne Knock, Vice Chair of the Board via phone at 605-354-4641 or via email at roxanne@dakotalandfeeds.com.

SDARL is dedicated to identifying and developing leaders in agriculture and rural communities in order to enhance the quality of life for all South Dakotans. This unique program is designed to provide leadership training to rural residents from farming, ranching, agri-business and agricultural organizations. SDARL's goal is to assist program participants in gaining the vision, knowledge, confidence and commitment necessary to assume leadership roles in South Dakota's agricultural industry and rural areas.

–South Dakota Ag and Rural Leadership