SDBIC approves long-range strategic plan, will invite full research proposals | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) board of directors approved the SDBIC Strategic Plan for 2018-2020 and moved to invite full proposals on an assortment of research projects at the meeting held Mon., Feb. 20 in Pierre.

The strategic plan is used to set budget priorities and develop the marketing plan which centers round the SDBIC mission to increase beef demand and generate positive attitudes while improving profit opportunities for beef producers.

The research committee also reviewed research pre-proposals on various projects. The board will invite researchers to submit full proposals on five projects for funding consideration. Full proposals are due to the SDBIC office by July 1.

Other business included reviews of the past quarter's programming and events, as well as a look ahead to spring and summer programming, and a preview of the SDBIC's new website which will launch in March.

The next meeting is set for June 26 in Pierre, SD.

