SDBIC provides beef education at Ag Day events throughout the state | TSLN.com

Youth from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and points in between are learning about beef cattle, the nutritional benefits of beef and even getting some cooking tips at interactive Ag Day events throughout South Dakota this month.

Events began with Ag Field Day in Pierre March 8, where Suzy Geppert, executive director, South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC), and Teri Heninger, finance officer, spoke with fourth grade students from Blunt, Hayes, Highmore, Harrold, Pierre, and Fort Pierre about animal nutrition, human nutrition, and helped them understand from where their favorite cuts come.

"Ag Day events like these give us the opportunity to teach these young people about everything from pasture to plate," said Geppert. "We talked to them about their favorite beef cuts and showed the area those cuts come from. They leave us understanding a lot more about the beef lifecycle and where their food comes from."

SDBIC team members will also one again participate as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Washington Pavilion Ag Day March 17-18. The team will have the opportunity to work with about 500 elementary students Fri., March 17. The event is open to the public Sat., March 18. Participants will learn about beef nutrition, beef byproducts and even get to make a spice rub for use on their beef cuts at home.

The SDBIC team has also provided beef education and programming for the Ag Day events at Youth and Family Services this month in Rapid City.

For more information about the SDBIC, visit sdbeef.org, or at facebook.com/sdbeef.

–SDBIC