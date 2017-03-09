SDSU Animal Science Department Presents 10 Swine Research Abstracts at 2017 Midwest Animal Science Meeting | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University swine researchers from the Department of Animal Science will present 10 research abstracts at the Midwest Section meeting of the of the American Dairy Science Association (ADSA) and the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) in Omaha, Nebraska, from March 13-15.

The Department of Animal Science recently opened the new South Dakota State University Swine Education and Research Facility on Oct. 1, 2016.

"Our new Swine Education and Research Facility was designed to allow students and faculty to complete world-class research projects," says Dr. Joe Cassady, SDSU Animal Science Department Head. "This new facility will be an invaluable resource for our research goals to address real production questions and to evaluate new technologies for modern pig production."

SDSU swine researchers will present the following research at this year's meeting:

The Impact of Oregano Essential Oil Supplementation over Two Complete Reproductive Cycles in Multiparous Sows. M. Renken*, B. C. Thaler, J. A. Clapper, and C. L. Levesque, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.

Evaluation of a Bio-Processed Soybean Meal on Nursery Pig Performance and Immune Status. J. Koepke*, C. L. Levesque, W. R. Gibbons, M. Brown, and R. Kaushik, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.

Comparative Analysis of Bacterial Composition in the Ileum of Early Post-Weaned Piglets Fed Microbially Enhanced Soybean Meal and Fishmeal. J. L. Ortman*, S. M. Sinn, B. St-Pierre, and C. L. Levesque, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.

Porcine in-Vitro Degradation and Fermentation Characteristics of Canola Co-Products without or with Fiber-Degrading Enzymes. J. W. Lee*1, R. Patterson2, and T. A. Woyengo1, 1South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, 2Canadian Biosystems, Calgary, AB, Canada.

Research posters to be presented at this year's meeting:

Enhancing the Nutritive Values of Corn DDGS Via Pretreatment and Digestion. C. A. Zangaro*1, R. Patterson2, W. R. Gibbons1, and T. A. Woyengo1, 1South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, 2Canadian Biosystems, Calgary, AB, Canada.

Porcine In Vitro Degradation and Fermentation Characteristics of Oats. J. W. Lee*, M. Caffe-Treml, and T. A. Woyengo, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.

Nutritive Value of Extruded Cold-Pressed Camelina Cake for Pigs. J. W. Lee*, C. L. Levesque, and T. A. Woyengo, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.

Genome-Wide Association of Myoglobin Concentrations in Pork Loins. A. J. Cross*1, D. A. King2, S. D. Shackelford2, T. L. Wheeler2, J. P. Cassady1, D. J. Nonneman2, and G. A. Rohrer2, 1South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, 2USDA-ARS, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, Clay Center, NE.

