SDSU Extension Announces beefSD Class 3 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension announces the new class to participate in beefSD program.

The beefSD program is designed to take beginning beef producers through an intensive look at the beef industry and their role in it.

Class 3 participants include: Chase and Kelsey Smith, Sturgis; Andy and Lesley Coyle, Spearfish; Todd and Mel Williamson, Newell; Joe and Theresa Bruch, Newell; Jeff and Marci Dell, Nisland; Tucker Jensen, Belle Fourche; Tami Jensen, Belle Fourche; Jace Booth, Timber Lake; Jasper Wipf, Lemmon; Clint and Kelli Doll, Prairie City; Trent and Sydney Turbiville, Buffalo; Daniel Snyder, Piedmont; Andrew and Tacy Snyder, Piedmont; Justin and Tricia Schiferl, Rapid City; Mark Hendrix and Melissa Kelson, Hermosa; Shannon Nagel and Jenny Walker, Ardmore; Ty Cantrell, Philip; Scott and LeeAnna Fitzgerald, Midland; Quin Seymour, Draper; Andy Reis, Reliance; Bryan and Amber Bunker, Reliance; Jay and Sarah Meyers, Winner; Ben Pravecek, Winner; Chris and Crystal Olson, Selby; John and Ronda Wollman, Pierre; Zeb Husted, Harrold; Nick and Erin Berens, Platte; Terry Pollard and Katie Anderson, Plankinton; Ryan Hauck, Avon; Brandon and Erika Goethe, Hurley; Cody Stahl, Bridgewater; Jacob Alexander, Henry and Butch and Erin Brenden, Vienna.

The two-year beefSD program includes seven face-to-face meetings that include case studies of established beef producers who share their business knowledge based on the segment of the industry they are in.

Other sessions include emphasis on estate transition and marketing. There are two out-of-state trips that emphasize different segments of the industry ranging from the feedlot industry to packing, wholesale, retail and consumer segments.

“The goal is to help the participants grow their business and enhance their knowledge of the many sectors of the beef industry,” said Ken Olson, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist.

Olson explained that beefSD is a comprehensive program intended to develop improved management skills in beginning beef producers.

“Wise management decision making leads to improved profitability, natural resource conservation, and rural community viability,” he said.

Peer mentorship

New to Class 3 is a peer mentor component.

“The previous classes indicated this was a need and the planning committee worked hard to fill the need,” Olson said.

Class 1 and Class 2 alumni are involved as the peer mentors and will work with smaller groups of participants to dive into the components of the program more deeply.

“The peer mentor component is a great opportunity for me to grow as a manager and share my experience and knowledge,” said Luke Perman, a peer mentor from Class 1. “As a peer mentor I also benefit from getting to learn from others.”

beefSD is funded by a USDA NIFA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program grant received by SDSU Extension. Partners include South Dakota Cattlemen, South Dakota Stockgrowers, South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation, South Dakota Farmers Union, Dacotah Bank of Faulkton, First Bank and Trust of Canton, First Interstate Bank of Wall, and Farm Credit Services.

To learn more, contact Olson at kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension