SDSU Extension Beef Field Day set for Aug. 22 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host the Fall Beef Field Day August 22, 2017 at the Stillwater Cattle Company near Bridgewater (25969 436th Ave).

Following an on-farm tour, the event will continue at the Davison County Fairgrounds in the afternoon.

"The Stillwater Cattle Company has implemented a hoop barn and heifer development enterprise to the operation and will provide insight into the use of the building and facilities," said Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist.

Additionally, silage pile creation and management will be covered on-site.

"Silage is a common feed ingredient for many East River cattlemen," said Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Feedlot Specialist, "However, it isn't always put up correctly, and that's like burning money."

When the Field Day moves to the Davison County Fairgrounds (3200 W. Havens Ave. Mitchell) a noon meal will be served and the afternoon's agenda will begin.

"In today's economic situation producers need to look for ways to make extra income by any means available, and this field day is designed to look at ways to increase revenues, but also decrease big expenses," Gessner said. "Through the integration of cow-calf, feedlot and management field staff, we have included many aspects important to cattlemen with our agenda."

Registration and agenda information

This event is sponsored by South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, Zoetis, Dakotaland Feeds LLC, Cattle Business Weekly, MultiMin USA, Creekside Veterinary Clinic, Hoop Beef, and Farmers State Bank. These sponsors for helped keep the cost to producers low.

To help cover meal costs, a $5 registration fee will be collected at the door. There is no preregistration.

Agenda:

8:30 a.m. Registration begins at Stillwater Cattle Company

9 a.m. Facilities Tour: Cody Stahl, Stillwater Cattle Company

10:30 a.m. Silage quality and management: Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

11 a.m. Drive to Davison County 4-H Center

11:30 a.m. Noon meal

Noon Prepping calves for weaning and delivery: Feedlot manager panel discussion led by Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

1:15 p.m. Marketing plans for calves: Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist

2:15 p.m. Pregnancy checking cows, costs and effects: Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist

3 p.m. Wrap-up

Driving Directions: From Interstate 90 take Exit 357. Go 3 miles south to 260th street. Head east on 260th St for 1 mile to a dead end. Turn north on 436th Avenue and go ¼ mile. Stillwater Cattle Co will be located on the west side of the road. Please park by the barn.

Questions about the event can be directed to the organizing committee of Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Specialist; Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist; and Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Feedlot Associate. Contact information can be found at http://www.iGrow.org under the Field Staff Listing.

–SDSU Extension