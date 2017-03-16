SDSU Extension discusses best gloves for handling insecticides | TSLN.com

When handling insecticides, it is important to wear the proper personal protective equipment (PPE), beginning with gloves.

"Wearing the proper gloves and other PPE when handling insecticide products prevents exposure to the skin. Insecticides can penetrate skin to varying degrees," said Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist.

"One size does not fit all when it comes to gloves – as some gloves are made from materials which are not resistant to certain insecticides," Varenhorst explained.

To understand exactly what type of gloves and other PPE should be worn when applying insecticide, Varenhorst explained that labels provide the minimum PPE requirements that must be worn when handling containers, spraying, mixing, loading or conducting maintenance on the sprayer.

Chemical resistant gloves are listed as required PPE for almost all insecticide related activities. To ensure the proper gloves are worn, again Varenhorst refers to the product label.

"The PPE section of the label lists what materials are chemically resistant to the ingredients in the product," he said. "It is important to note the level of resistance that is listed for each glove type."

For a sample listing of proper PPE to wear when applying insecticide and an explanation of ratings, visit iGrow.org.

–SDSU Extension