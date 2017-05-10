SDSU Judging Camp: June 4-8, June 8-10 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The third annual South Dakota State University Youth Livestock Judging Camp will take place on the SDSU campus in two sessions; session one will take place June 4 to 6, and session two will be held June 8 to 10.

Both sessions are open to all youth ages 8 to 18. Early registration is available until May 19 with a fee of $225. After May 19, the registration fee is $250. Registration closes on May 26.

The registration fee includes two nights lodging in an SDSU dormitory, six meals, refreshments, nightly recreation events, a livestock judging manual, and SDSU Youth Livestock Judging Camp t-shirt.

Participants will be able to practice live evaluation of the primary livestock species, as well as learn about preparation and critique of oral reasons. Camp attendees will learn through lectures, demonstrations, hands-on experiences, one-on-one coaching and critique, and question and answer sessions. Guest speakers will talk to campers about livestock nutrition and production. Recreation events include bowling, dodgeball, and other activities.

Forward payment, the registration form, code of conduct, and waiver of liability to:

SDSU Youth Livestock Judging Camp, Attn: Grady Ruble and Josh Cribbs, Animal Science Complex Box 2107, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD 57007. Registration forms can be found at https://www.sdstate.edu/agriculture-biological-sciences/animal-science/sdsu-youth-livestock-judging-camp.

Make checks payable to the SDSU Animal Science Department.

For more information contact SDSU Animal Science Department Head Dr. Joseph Cassady at Joseph.Cassady@sdstate.edu, 605-688-5165.

–SDSU Extension