SDSU Natural Resource Camp Set for July 10-14, 2017 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University Department of Natural Resource Management will host the 2017 Natural Resource Camp at the Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria, SD, on July 10-14. Students have the opportunity to gain exposure to the world of natural resources through hands-on experiences in natural resource ecology and management.

High school students entering grades 9-12 who have a strong desire to learn more about the natural world or who have an interest in pursuing a career related to natural resources are encouraged to attend.

A wide range of unique activities will be offered at the camp. Camp attendees will have opportunities to assist with capture and sampling of birds, fish, aquatic invertebrates and mammals. Students also have the opportunity to learn about search and rescue tracking, stream ecology, plant diversity and much more.

"Natural Resource Camp is an opportunity for high school students to explore the natural resource field," says Leslie Vincent, SDSU Natural Resource Management Instructor and Camp Coordinator. "The camp was created not only for educational outreach, but also for students who are considering future careers in ecology, environmental science, rangeland ecology, natural resource law enforcement, wildlife and fisheries. Camp is an excellent way to 'get your feet wet' and learn more about natural resource careers."

Please register by May 26th. Contact Leslie Vincent at Leslie.Vincent@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5602. To learn more about the camp visit https://www.sdstate.edu/natural-resource-management/natural-resource-camp.

