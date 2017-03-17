SDSU & SDADRDL welcome new veterinary pathologist | TSLN.com

Board-certified veterinary pathologist Dr. Melissa Behr will be working with animal owners and veterinarians to diagnose and solve animal health problems as the newest team member at the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Veterinary & Biomedical Sciences Department and the South Dakota Animal Disease Research Diagnostic Laboratory.

Behr brings more than 30 years of experience working with several colleges of veterinary medicine and diagnostic laboratories, including Cornell University, New Mexico State University, the University of Illinois and most recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Dr. Behr will be able to hit the ground running in the laboratory to help in diagnosis and control of animal diseases," says Dr. Jane Christopher-Hennings, SDSU Director, Department Head and Professor, Veterinary Medicine. "She goes out of her way to communicate with clients and staff and we are fortunate to have her here in South Dakota."

Dr. Behr has expertise with a wide variety of species, including dairy cattle, companion animals, poultry, small ruminants, equine, wildlife and more. She also has worked in a dairy and mixed veterinary practice.

"Dr. Behr is interested in all species and has published papers on cases which include specialty areas of toxicology, dermatology and diagnosis of small animal cancer, to name a few," adds Christopher-Hennings.

–SDSU