S.Dakota Secretary of State Krebs endorses Constitutional Carry | TSLN.com

RAPID CITY, S.D. (March 6, 2017) – With the passage of Constitutional Carry from the South Dakota Senate, within weeks of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signing Constitutional Carry into law, South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has thrown her support behind the gun-rights legislation House Bill 1072.

Earlier in the session, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs testified before the House State Affairs Committee as a proponent of House Bill 1072.

"As South Dakotans, we value our Second Amendment rights," Krebs said, "I support our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and to further individual South Dakotan's Second Amendment rights."

Constitutional Carry now makes its way to Governor Dennis Duagaard, who vetoed similar legislation in 2012, and this year has publicly stated he plans to veto the legislation again.

"The National Association for Gun Rights strongly calls on Governor Dennis Daugaard to stand with South Dakota Gun Owners and sign HB 1072 into law," said The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) President Dudley Brown.

