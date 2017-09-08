 The second round of NAFTA negotiations comes to dull end | TSLN.com

The second round of NAFTA negotiations comes to dull end

The second round of negotiations to update the North American Free Trade Agreement came to an end Tuesday in Mexico City, with a bland joint statement from the trade leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The negotiators are scheduled to meet again September 23-27 in Ottawa, Canada.

–The Hagstrom Report

