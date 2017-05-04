Secretary Zinke Signs Orders Implementing America-First Offshore Energy Strategy | TSLN.com

HOUSTON — On the stage of the Offshore Technology Conference, flanked by men and women who work on offshore oil and gas platforms, Secretary of the Department of the Interior Ryan Zinke today signed two secretarial orders aimed at unleashing America's offshore energy potential and growing the U.S. economy. The first order implements President Trump's Executive Order signed Friday and directs the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to develop a new five-year plan for oil and gas exploration in offshore waters and reconsider a number of regulations governing those activities. The second order establishes a new position – Counselor to the Secretary for Energy Policy – to coordinate the Interior Department's energy portfolio that spans nine of the Department's ten bureaus.

"Following through on the leadership established by President Trump, today's orders will help cement our Nation's position as a global energy leader and foster energy independence and security for the benefit of the American people, while ensuring that this development is safe and environmentally responsible," Secretary Zinke told industry representatives at the annual Offshore Technology Conference in Houston. "We will conduct a thorough review of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) for oil and gas exploration and listen to state and local stakeholders. We also will conduct a thorough review of regulations that were created with good intentions but have had harmful impacts on America's energy security."

–Department of the Interior