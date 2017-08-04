Senate Ag approves nominees for CFTC | TSLN.com

The Senate Agriculture Committee today unanimously by voice vote approved President Donald Trump's three nominees to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The nominees are Democrat Rostin Behnam and Republicans Brian Quintenz and Dawn DeBerry Stump.

The full Senate must vote on their confirmations before they can assume their positions.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said in a news release, "We all agree that the CFTC needs a full commission. We're pleased our committee has done its work to get these nominees through in a bipartisan manner."

The CFTC now has just two members, Republican Christopher Giancarlo, who is acting chairman and Trump's nominee for chairman, and Democrat Sharon Bowen, who has said she will step down when new commissioners are confirmed.

–The Hagstrom Report