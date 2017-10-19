Senate Ag approves Ibach, Northey

The Senate Agriculture Committee today voted to send to the Senate floor the nominations of Greg Ibach and Bill Northey as undersecretaries at the Agriculture Department.

Members of the committee approved both nominees by one unanimous voice vote.

Ibach, who heads the Nebraska Agriculture Department, has been nominated to become Agriculture undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

Northey, the Iowa agriculture secretary, has been nominated to become Agriculture undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services.

But under the Trump administration plan to reorganize USDA, Northey would not be in charge of the Foreign Agricultural Service, while he would be in charge of the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency and also the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which has previously been under the undersecretary for natural resources and environment.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Roberts, R-Kan., said that he and Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. have written Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue seeking clarity on Northey's job responsibilities.

Recommended Stories For You

"The Senate Agriculture Committee continues to advance USDA nominees as swiftly as possible, and we expect a quick confirmation in the full Senate," said Roberts and Stabenow. "Greg Ibach and Bill Northey are qualified and respected public servants who know agriculture firsthand, and they will serve rural America well at USDA."

–The Hagstrom Report