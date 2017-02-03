Senate Ag Committee Schedules First Farm Bill Hearing | TSLN.com

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold the first in a series of field hearings on the next Farm Bill on Feb. 23 in Manhattan, Kan. Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (Kan.) and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) are expected to hold several hearings on the five-year blueprint for policies and programs that support agriculture, including farm credit, crop insurance and payments, agricultural trade, marketing, conservation and rural development.

The current Farm Bill expires in 2018. American sheep industry leaders were reminded of the importance of engaging in the 2018 Farm Bill process during its annual meeting in Denver the last week of January. Some of the top-tier concerns identified were to update and reauthorize the Wool Marketing Loan, infrastructure funding, sheep pharmaceutical approval and a foot and mouth disease vaccine bank.

