Senate Ag gets basic Perdue document | TSLN.com

The Senate has received a formal message from President Donald Trump nominating former Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue for Agriculture secretary and referred the message to the Senate Agriculture Committee, spokeswomen for Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., have confirmed.

But the committee has not received the bulk of the ethics investigation papers needed before a hearing can be held, they noted.

The receipt and the referral are also posted on Congress.gov.

–The Hagstrom Report