Senate confirms Sonny Perdue as Ag secretary | TSLN.com

Senate confirms Sonny Perdue as Ag secretary
April 25, 2017
The Senate today confirmed Sonny Perdue as President Donald Trump's Agriculture secretary.
The vote was 87 to 11, with one voting "present."
The following Democratic senators voted against Perdue's confirmation:
▪ Kristen Gillibrand of New York
▪ Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
▪ Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
▪ Corey Booker of New Jersey
▪ Kamala Harris of California
▪ Ed Markey of Massachusetts
▪ Jack Reed of Rhode Island
▪ Robert Menendez of New Jersey
▪ Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
▪ Ron Wyden of Oregon
▪ and Independent Bernie Sanders.
Perdue's cousin, David Perdue of Georgia, voted "present."
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., did not vote.
Sonny Perdue and his family were in the public gallery during the vote.
–The Hagstrom Report