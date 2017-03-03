Senator Daines receives Friend of Farm Bureau Award | TSLN.com

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) has presented Montana Senator Steve Daines a "Friend of Farm Bureau Award." Daines received the award from MFBF members who were in the national's capital for the American Farm Bureau Advocacy Conference.

"We are very honored to present this award to Senator Daines. He has been a real champion for agriculture and rural Montana," said MFBF Director of National Affairs Nicole Rolf. "Whether it's supporting good legislation to protect farmers from harmful rules and inconsistent regulations, protecting the safety net provided in the Farm Bill, working to preserve important tax provisions and get rid of others that unfairly burden farmers and ranchers, he's been there to fight for us. We thank Senator Daines for his work and appreciate that he always remembers the importance of Montana agriculture."

The American Farm Bureau Federation gives the "Friend of Farm Bureau" award to members of Congress who have led on issues critical to farmers and ranchers across the country, supported Farm Bureau issues, as demonstrated by their voting records, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureau. The Montana Farm Bureau is the state's largest agricultural organization.

–Montana Farm Bureau