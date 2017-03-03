Senators urge termination of coal leasing moratorium | TSLN.com

U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Steve Daines, R-Mont., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in a recent letter urged President Donald Trump to terminate the moratorium on new federal coal leasing that the senators said was wrongly initiated by the Obama Administration.

"This wholly unnecessary Secretarial Order imposed an immediate moratorium on new federal coal leasing and paused ongoing lease applications and modification reviews," the senators wrote. "Not only has this jeopardized tens of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly related to the coal industry; it quickly led to economic instability in states and Indian tribes that rely on coal royalties to support critical education, transportation and infrastructure programs."

The letter is available for download here. F

–Senator Enzi