Sheep center announces grant funding | TSLN.com

This week the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center board of directors announced that they have reviewed proposals submitted on or before Sept. 15 for projects designed to improve the U.S. sheep industry. A total of 22 proposals were submitted for nearly $2 million in requests with 13 of those being awarded grant money.

The sheep center was established as part of the 2008 Farm Bill. The center budgeted approximately $300,000 for this round of grants that will support projects designed to strengthen and enhance the production and marketing of sheep products in the United States through infrastructure development, business development, production, resource development, and market and environmental research.

Recipients of the funded grants are:

Hudson Valley Agricultural Dev Corp (N.Y.) – Local Lamb Lessons;

Montana State University – Wool Research and Education;

Montana State University – Sire Breed, Harvest Age and Diet Effects on the Flavor Profile and Consumer Acceptance of American Lamb;

National Sheep Improvement Program – Salary Match to Promote Education;

Mountain Meadow Wool (Wyo.) – Wool Education and Display;

Bartlett Yarns (Maine) – Small Scouring Train;

North Dakota State University – Carcass Ultrasound Training;

Glycoscience (S.D.) – Comparison of Meat Composition of Lambs Affected with GM1 Gangliosidosis to Retail Lamb;

Utah State University – Increased Access and Understanding of Non-lethal Tools to Reduce Depredation to Sheep and Goats;

North Dakota State University – American Lamb Flavor and Direct Marketing of Lamb Originating from Rams;

Purdue University – Establish Hair Sheep Flock;

National Lamb Feeders Association – Leadership School; and

Boone County Southwest Conservation District – Missouri Sheep and Goat Conference

More information is available at the sheep center website – http://www.NSIIC.org – or by contacting Steve Lee at 202-350-9065 or 207-236-6567 or via email at stevelee@nsiic.org.

–ASI