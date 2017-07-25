Sheep specialist joins University of Wyoming animal science department | TSLN.com

A sheep specialist has joined the University of Wyoming and will provide information and programming through UW Extension.

Whit Stewart began Monday in the Department of Animal Science, said Mike Day, head of the department.

Stewart previously worked as the Montana State University Extension sheep specialist.

"We're excited to welcome Whit to our team" said Day.

Stewart will conduct research and teach senior-level sheep production and management courses in addition to his extension responsibilities.

Stewart graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., with a master's degree in animal science after receiving a bachelor's degree in agricultural education from Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho.

He then worked 2010-2011 as a UW Extension educator in Campbell County before leaving to earn his Ph.D. in a joint program with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and New Mexico State University.

Hiring a sheep specialist was important because the state's sheep industry is among the top four in the nation in almost every category.

"We have a progressive and involved sheep industry, and the industry contributes to our overall agricultural output," said Day to the Wyoming Livestock Roundup earlier this year. "Sheep production is key to Wyoming's agriculture industry."

–University of Wyoming