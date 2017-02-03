Sioux Empire Farm Show 4-H and FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Chuck Ringkob, Lake City, S.D., judged the 4H/FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Six classes of breeding heifers were shown with the grand champion heifer going to Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell, S.D. Shayna Degroot, Edgerton, Minn., exhibited the reserve champion heifer.

Thirty-four head were shown with first and second place in each of the six classes as follows, respectively: Class 1: Rylee Folkerts, Jasper, Minn.; Chloe Hazel, Beresford, S.D.; Class 2: Greyson Nielson, Arlington, S.D.; Chloe Hazel; Class 3: Shayna Degroot; Lexi Klein, Dell Rapids, S.D.; Class 4: Lindsey Wolles, Dell Rapids; Allyson Beninga, Inwood, Iowa; Class 5: Tommy Norman, Luverne, Minn.; Kendra Folkerts, Jasper; and Class 6: Samantha Podzimek; Braeden Bauman, Pipestone, Minn.

Twenty-one steers were shown in four classes. The champion steer went to Chloe Hazel, with the reserve champion going to Talen Hazel, Beresford.

First and second places in each class were: Class 1: Talen Hazel; Alex VanAsselt, Colton, S.D.; Class 2: Brent Nelson, Volga, S.D.; Ashlynne Beninga, Inwood; Class 3: Chloe Hazel; Joe Eichacker, Salem, S.D.; and Class 4: McKenzye Gunderson, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Talen Hazel.

Seven feeder heifers were shown in two classes. Samantha Podzimek showed the champion feeder heifer. Kendra Folkerts exhibited the reserve champion feeder heifer.

First and second places in each class were: Class 1: Samantha Podzimek; Tyler Groenewold, Hartford, S.D.; and Class 2: Kendra Folkerts; Dalton Larson, Hartford, S.D.

Shayna Degroot was named champion senior showman and received the Curt Alberty Memorial Award. Braedon Bauman was named champion junior showman and received the Darla VanAsselt Memorial Award. Talen Hazel was named champion beginner showman and received the Bonnie Glass Memorial Award.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show