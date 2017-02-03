SE Farm Show Angus Show and Sale | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Chuck Ringkob, Lake City, S.D., judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Angus Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ringkob chose lot 42, BA UNLOCKED 613, a consignment from Bruhn Angus, Manning, Iowa, as champion bull. He was sired by BA Unlock 402 and out of Forever Lady Evera BA 93. He was the highest selling bull for $6,000 to Rick LaLonde, Flandreau, S.D.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 60, Dandy Acres Humphrey, a consignment from Dandy Acres Angus, Pipestone, Minn. He was sired by Dandy Acres Humphrey and out of Dandy Acres Quavide. He sold to Jason Johnson, Beaver Creek, Minn., for $3,750.

The second highest selling bull was lot 53, a consignment from God’s Country Angus, Hinton, Iowa. He sold to Larry Noll, Akron, Iowa, for $5,500.

Ringkob chose lot 9, K&J Juanada Anne 366, a consignment from K&J Angus, Larchwood, Iowa, as champion female. She was the highest selling female and sold to Charles Buus, Lennox, S.D., for $3,500.

Ringkob chose lot 11, Bullerman Forever Lady 6002, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Bullerman Angus, Adrian, Minn. She was sired by Bushs Unbelievable 423 and out of Bullerman Forever Lady 1402. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Scott Eisenhauer, Center, Neb., for $2,900.

Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. He auctioned 31 bulls and 10 females. Thirty-one bulls averaged $3,159.68, and the 10 females averaged $2,275.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show