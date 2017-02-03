SE Farm Show Breeding Heifer Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colo., exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Shorthorn Plus, came from Sam Burtsfield, Annawan, Ill.

Marcus Arnold, El Dorado, Kan., evaluated a total of 172 head were shown in 43 classes.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Bradi Bohlke, Kingsley, Iowa, Angus; Martina Albrecht, Howard, S.D., Angus; Brooklyn Curtin, Oxford, Iowa, Simmental; Lan Pryor, Woodbine, Iowa, Simmental Percentage; Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D., LimFlex; Vada Vickland, Chi Influence; Joe Reetz, Dunlap, Iowa, Shorthorn Plus; and Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell, S.D., Angus.

Champions and reserves in each of the breeds are as follows: Angus: Bradi Bohlke; Martina Albrecht; Charolais: Paige Netzke, Lamberton, Minn.; Riley Knoblock, Larchwood, Iowa; Charolais Composite: Trevor Bormann, Algona, Iowa; Bailey DeJong, Kennebec, S.D.; Chi Influence: Vada Vickland; Ellistin Morey, Golden City, Mo.; Hereford: Sydney Johnsen, Wessington, S.D.; JC Forman, Ree Heights, S.D.; Limousin: Blane Keyes, Knapp, Wis.; LimFlex: Alexa Montagne; Maine-Anjou: Kennedy Egridsen, Northwood, Iowa; Molly Mormann, Manchester, Iowa; MaineTainer: Hillary Albrecht, Howard; Mikayla Storck, Concordia, Minn.; Red Angus: Luke Pladsen, Harpers Ferry, Iowa; Lainee Sitzmann and Elie Ellensohn, Le Mars, Iowa; Shorthorn: Halley Becking, Florence, S.D.; Dominic Fouts, Dow City, Iowa; Shorthorn Plus: Sam Burtsfield; Joe Reetz; Simmental: Brooklyn Curtin; Ross Hoefling, Merrill, Iowa; Simmental Percentage: Lane Pryor; Tanner Curtin, Oxford, Iowa; Division 1 Crossbreds: Jake Knudson, Estherville, Iowa; Cody Peterson, Palmer, Iowa; Division 2 Crossbreds: Vada Vickland; Tommy Norman, Luverne, Minn.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show