SE Farm Show Charolais Show and Sale | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shane Lindsey, Prairie City, Iowa, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Charolais Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lindsey chose lot 19, MC LM All In 425, a consignment from McGunegill Charolais, Jasper, Minn., as champion bull. He was sired by MC LM All In 223 and out of MC Western Star 857. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $6,000 to Walter Ranschau, Inwood, Iowa.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 14, White Rose Ghost Legend, a consignment from White Rose Charolais, Clearwater, Minn. He was sired by AML Ghost Rider and out of White Rose Kaylee. He sold to Joe Bosworth, White Lake, S.D., for $3,500.

The second highest selling bull was lot 17, a consignment from Wells Charolais, Conde, S.D. He sold to Gail Radke, Parkston, S.D., for $5,000.

Lindsey chose lot 1, OC Wrangler Queen D129, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Odden Cattle, Faulkton, S.D. She was sired by TB Wrangle This 0110 and out of OCR Miss White King A129. She sold to Dean Odden, Ree Heights, S.D., for $2,200.

Lindsey chose lot 3, Wells MS Zoey 600S, a consignment from Wells Charolais Ranch, Conde, S.D. She was sired by DZC Big & Rich 014 and out of Wells Ms Generator 4705. She was the highest selling heifer and sold to Gib Zahren, Lake Park, Iowa, for $2,900.

The second highest selling heifer was lot 2, a consignment from Wells Charolais Ranch. She was the second highest selling heifer and sold to Gib Zahren for $2,800.

Seth Weishaar Belle Fourche, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Charolais Sale. He auctioned 13 bulls and three females. Thirteen bulls averaged $4,165.38, and the three females averaged $2,633.33.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show