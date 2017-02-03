SE Farm Show Feeder Heifer Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ellistin Morey, Golden City, Mo., exhibited the champion feeder heifer at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Feeder Heifer Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reserve champion feeder heifer was exhibited by Ashtyn Danker, Avoca, Iowa.

Matt Johnson, Sioux Falls, S.D., evaluated 45 head in five classes.

First and second places in each of the classes were as follows, respectively: Class 1: Olivia Beeson, Anthon, Iowa; Zachary Bradford, Luverne, Iowa; Class 2: Kade Killmer, Perry, Iowa; Javek Cutter, Trimont, Minn.; Class 3: Reagan Jansen, Hull, Iowa; Zachary Bradford; Class 4: Ellistin Morey; Ashtyn Danker; and Class 5: Lexi Stebral, Adu, Iowa; Jake Knudson, Estherville, Iowa.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show