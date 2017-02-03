SE Farm Show Feeder Steer Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kayla Morrow, Bronaugh, Mo., exhibited the champion feeder steer, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Feeder Steer Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reserve champion feeder steer, a crossbred, was exhibited by Bayley Kroupa, White Lake, S.D.

Marcus Arnold, El Dorado, Kan., evaluated a total of 125 head in 26 classes.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colo., crossbred; Cagney Effling, Highmore, S.D., crossbred; Vada Vickland, Maine-Anjou; Ashtyn Danker, Avoca, Iowa, Maine-Anjou; Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D., crossbred; Quin Byker, Sioux Center, Iowa, crossbred; Vada Vickland, Foundation Simmental; and Kadon and Korbin Leddy, Stockholm, S.D., Charolais Composite.

Champions and reserves in each of the classes are as follows: Angus: Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D.; Charolais: Payton Beare, Ree Heights, S.D.; Aaron Suhr, Waukee, Iowa; Charolais Composite: Kadon and Korbin Leddy; Ellistin Morey, Golden City, Mo.; Chi Influence: Christian Netzke, Lamberton, Minn.; Jacob Ellerbrock, Burlington, Wis.; Chianina: Talen Hazel, Beresford, S.D.; Talli Heim, Wessington Springs, S.D.; Foundation Simmental: Vada Vickland; Alexa Sohner, Rockford, Ill.; Hereford: McKenzye Gunderson, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Ben Freking, Alpha, Minn.; Maine-Anjou: Vada Vickland; Ashtyn Danker; MaineTainer: Thomas Netzke, Lamberton; Lauren Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.; Shorthorn: Dillon Weaver, Moville, Iowa; Landon Rehberg, Elkhorn, Wis.; Simmental: Kayla Shreeves, Knoxville, Ill., Lacey Schmitz.

Classes 17 through 26 were crossbred classes that were broken down into three divisions. The champions and reserves in each division are as follows: Division 1: Abi Henderson, Adel, Iowa; Rachel Derksen, Huron, S.D.; Division 2: Kayla Morrow; Bayley Kroupa; and Division 3: McKenzye Gunderson; Lacey Schmitz.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show