SE Farm Show Hereford Show and Sale | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shane Lindsey, Prairie City, Iowa, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Hereford Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lindsey chose lot 14, LCX Perfecto Power 2D, a consignment from Larry Crane, Mitchell, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by LCS Perfecto 11B ET and out of Elmlodge Zahara 54Z. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $8,250 to Scott Cornish, Indian River, Ontario, Canada.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 9, LCX Perfecto Power 5D, a consignment from Larry Crane. He was sired by LCX Perfecto 11B ET and out of Elmlodge Aphrodite 5A. He sold to Doyle Crane, Fedora, S.D., for $2,500.

The second highest selling bull was lot 35, a consignment from Circle S Ranch, Stewartville, Minn. He sold to Francis Kane, Montrose, S.D., for $5,300.

Lindsey chose lot 2, LCX Harley Zoey 8D, a consignment from Larry Crane as champion female. She was sired by LCX Harley Davidson 118 ET and out of WLL Zoey 3Z. She was the highest selling female and sold to Ed Bright, LeGrand, Calif., for $6,250.

Lindsey chose lot 4, HH MS Right Time J23, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Huwaldts Herefords, Randolph, Neb. She was sired by AH Right Time A18 and out of HH MS Beef E101. She sold to Matt Knock, Tea, S.D., for $2,000.

The second highest selling female was lot 7, a consignment from James D. Hanson, Comfrey, Minn., and sold to Clarence Caraway, Lake Benton, Minn., for $2,800.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. He auctioned 16 bulls and five females. Sixteen bulls averaged $3,171.88, and the five females averaged $3,190.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show