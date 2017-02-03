Sioux Empire Farm Show Limousin Show and Sale | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shane Lindsey, Prairie City, Iowa, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Limousin Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lindsey chose lot 12, ROMN Dirty Deeds 103D, a consignment from ROM’N Limousin, Arlington, S.D., as champion bull. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $4,500 to Kent Waitt, Sheridan, Ind.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 10, ROMN Direct Deposit 101D, a consignment from ROM’N Limousin. He was sired by LFLC Bank Account 701B and out of ROMN Born Free 27B. He sold to Herman Symens, Sisseton, S.D., for $3,050.

The highest selling bull was lot 15, a consignment from Bruner Limousin, Inc., Winfred, S.D. He sold to Tracy Welch, Westfield, Iowa, for $4,600.

Lindsey chose lot 2, Miss SYES Friendly 106C, a consignment from Symens Bros. Limousin, Amherst, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by SYES User Friendly 524U and out of Miss SYES Aglow 146A.

Lindsey chose lot 1, ZEDL Cow 620D, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Leishman Brothers Limousin, Blair, Neb. She was sired by Master BRUN 2782B and out of Lady BRUN 2079Y. She sold to Richard Siems, Baltic, S.D., for $1,300.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Limousin Sale. He auctioned 11 bulls and one female. Eleven bulls averaged $3,159.09, and the female sold for $1,300.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show