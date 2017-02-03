SE Farm Show Market Beef Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Claire McCormick, Canyon, Texas, exhibited the champion market steer at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Market Beef Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reserve champion market steer was exhibited by Joe Herr, Fontanelle, Iowa.

Marcus Arnold, El Dorado, Kan., evaluated the 25 steers in four classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Keaton Krieg, Kingsley, Iowa; Corey Schafer, Glenham, S.D.; and Ryan Jackson, Ottawa, Kan. The top five market beef animals’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show