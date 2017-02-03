SE Farm Show Market Goat Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gabryelle Gilliam, Washington, Kan., exhibited the champion market goat at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Market Goat Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reserve champion market goat was exhibited by Hanna Peterson, Fedora, S.D.

Spencer Sotten, Manhattan, Kan., judged a total of 34 goats in six classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Madison Rule, Hawarden, Iowa; Gabryelle Gilliam; and Riley Larson, Wessington Springs, S.D. The top five market goats’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show