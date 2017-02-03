SE Farm Show Market Lamb Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kaci Foraker, Burrton, Kan., exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The reserve champion market lamb was exhibited by Adam Thompson, Maryville, Mo. Spencer Sotten, Manhattan, Kan., judged a total of 23 lambs in four classes. Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Madison Rule, Hawarden, Iowa; Neal Ehler, Fairbury, Neb.; and Tessa Mattingly, Lebanon, Ind. The top five market lambs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27.

––Sioux Empire Farm Show