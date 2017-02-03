Sioux Empire Farm Show Market Swine Show | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Cash Voegele, Lennox, S.D., exhibited the champion market hog, a crossbred barrow, at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Market Swine Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reserve champion market hog, a crossbred gilt, was exhibited by Tyler Frasher, Anamosa, Iowa.

Austin Langemeier, Manhattan, Kan., judged a total of 147 hogs. Hogs were shown in purebred and crossbred classes.

Sage Voegele, Lennox, exhibited the top purebred barrow. Dalana Brugman, Peterson, Iowa, had the top purebred gilt.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Claire McCormick, Canyon, Texas; Jenna Bromm, Oakland, Neb.; Paige Miller, Torrington, Wyo.; Bryn Hannan, Fremont, Neb.; Tyler Frasher; Sage Voegele; Davin Brugman, Peterson; Madison Rule, Hawarden, Iowa. The top 10 market hogs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show