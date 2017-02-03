SE Farm Show Red Angus Show and Sale | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shane Lindsey, Prairie City, Iowa, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Red Angus Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Lindsey chose lot 21, CSPF Cooper 25C, a consignment from Pladsen Red Angus, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, as champion bull. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $7,000 to Brad Berns, Waukon, Iowa. Reserve champion bull went to lot 28, TLC Cash Flow 507C, a consignment from TLC Livestock Services, Rushford, Minn. He was sired by 3 Aces Sideways and out of TLC Alaynah 329. He was the second highest selling bull and sold to Austin Bjerkaas, Viborg, S.D., for $4,000. Lindsey chose lot 1, CSPF Day Break 18D, a consignment from Pladsen Red Angus as champion female. She was the highest selling bull and sold to Ron Rybinski, Hendricks, Minn., for $1,700. Lindsey chose lot 4, HCC Lady Maroon 560C, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Hein Cattle Co., Osage, Iowa. She was sired by Flying w Maroon Five 155Z and out of SYD Lady Timberlake 940W.

The second highest selling female was lot 3, a consignment from Hanson Red Angus, Garretson, S.D., and sold to Keith Larsen, Wolsey, S.D., for $1,400.

Seth Weishaar Belle Fourche, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Red Angus Sale. He auctioned 19 bulls and two females. Nineteen bulls averaged $2,968.42, and the two females averaged $1,550.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show