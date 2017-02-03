Sioux Empire Farm Show Simmental Show, Sale | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shane Lindsey, Prairie City, Iowa, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Simmental Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lindsey chose lot 17, HZN Duke D1676, a consignment from Horizon View Farms LLC, Canova, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z and out of HZN MS Ranch Hand 1676A. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $7,500 to James Felt, Wakefield, Neb.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 14, HZN DAX D327, a consignment from Horizon View Farms LLC. He was sired by FBF1 Combustible and out of 327A. He sold to Robert Wobig, Canova, for $4,250.

The highest selling bull was lot 19, a consignment from JT Weber Family Cattle Co., Lake Benton, Minn. He sold to Susan Wurzer, Waucoma, Iowa, for $8,000.

Lindsey chose lot 5, Edlers Izzy, a consignment from Edler Simmentals, Gladbrook, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by STF Royal Affair Z44M and out of OLF TRI G4 Lady W35. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Craig Raatz, Jasper, Minn., for $3,750.

Lindsey chose lot 9, STG Wildest Dreams, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Felt Farms, Brookings, S.D. She was sired by WAGR Dream Catcher 03R and out of HSS Fancy 19Z. She was the highest selling female and sold to Kyle Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, Neb., for $3,950.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. He auctioned 24 bulls and nine females. Twenty-four bulls averaged $3,843.75, and the nine females averaged $2,811.11.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show