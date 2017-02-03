SE Farm Show Supreme Row | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Six purebred cattle breeds vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, Wells Fargo Bank and Campbell Supply Co., during the week of the Sioux Empire Farm Show Jan. 24-28 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Hereford, LCX Perfecto Power 2D, was named Supreme Row Bull. Consigned by Larry Crane, Mitchell, S.D., he was sired by LCS Perfecto 11B ET and out of Elmlodge Zahara 54Z. He sold for $8,250 to Scott Cornish, Indian River, Ontario, Canada.

The Hereford, LCX Harley Zoey 8D, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Larry Crane, she was sired by LCX Harley Davidson 118 ET and out of WLL Zoey 3Z. She sold to Ed Bright, LeGrand, Calif., for $6,250.

Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the bulls on Supreme Row were: Angus: Bruhn Angus, Manning, Iowa; Rick LaLonde, Flandreau, S.D.; Charolais: McGunegill Charolais, Jasper, Minn.; Walter Ranschau, Inwood, Iowa; Limousin: ROM’N Limousin, Arlington, S.D.; Kent Waitt, Sheridan, Ind.; Red Angus: Pladsen Red Angus, Harpers Ferry, Iowa; Brad Berns, Waukon, Iowa; and Simmental: Horizon View Farms LLC, Canova, S.D.; James Felt, Wakefield, Neb.

Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the females on Supreme Row were: Angus:

K&J Angus, Larchwood, Iowa; Charles Buus, Lennox, S.D.; Charolais: Odden Cattle, Faulkton, S.D.; Dean Odden & Sons, Ree Heights, S.D.; Limousin: Leishman Brothers, Blair, Neb.; Elijah Winterton, Baltic, S.D.; Red Angus: Pladsen Red Angus; Ron Rybinski, Hendricks, Minn.; and Simmental: Edler Simmentals, Gladbrook, Iowa; Craig Rantz, Jasper, Minn.

The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27 at the Best Western PLUS Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show