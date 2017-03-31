Sioux Falls Fourth Grade Classes Learn about Agriculture | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Nearly 535 Sioux Falls area fourth grade students learned about several segments of South Dakota agriculture on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Participating schools include: Christ the King, Lowell Elementary, Robert Frost, Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Anne Sullivan Elementary, St. Lambert and Hayward Elementary.

From the Farm to you….More than the Oink was held at the Sioux Empire Fair Expo building and featured live farm animals and sessions about different segments of agriculture.

Fourth graders spent time at each of the different stations to meet farmers and to hear their stories. There were lambs, a dairy calf and a beef calf for students to pet. These students had the chance to learn about the grains grown in our state and what are feed to our livestock. The students also heard from farmers at each of these stations how the farmers care for their livestock and the importance of agriculture to South Dakota's economy. In addition, Sioux International displayed a tractor for the students to view and Southeast Electric spoke on farm electrical safety.

"As our South Dakota kids are becoming further removed from our family farms, many students have not had the opportunity to meet a pig or calf we are confident they will enjoy this opportunity to see the livestock and hear from local South Dakota farmers on how they provide not only food but several other items we use every day," said Laron Krause, pork producer and committee member of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.

This is the fifth year the program has taken place to this caliber and with the diversity of all agriculture sections. "In the past we have used the fourth-grade program as a way to educate students about pork production. With students becoming further removed from where their food comes from, we saw a need to include all segments of South Dakota agriculture in this educational opportunity," said Krause. "We are certain the students and teachers find this day to be educational and fun!"

Sponsors of the event include: Smithfield, Tri-State Neighbor, 1st Dakota National Bank, South Dakota Beef Industry Council, Dakota Layers, Campbell's Supply, Farm Credit Services of America, Midwest Dairy Association, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, Southeast Electric, South Dakota Pork Producers Council and South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

–South Dakota Pork Producers Council