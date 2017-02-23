Skijoring combines skiing and horses at Sundance Winter Festival — Results and photos here | TSLN.com

There was plenty of snow, but also lots of sunshine for the annual Sundance Winter Festival in Sundance, Wyoming Feb. 18-19. Organizer Reggie Gaylord said more than 2,000 people converged in downtown Sundance for the third annual event. Events included skijoring, in which skiers or snowboarders were pulled behind horses in a timed race, a downhill barstool race and nordic ski race. It took 400 dump truck loads of snow to build the course on main street, Gaylord said. Eighty volunteers participate in a wide variety of roles from skijoring judges and apparel salespersons to truck drivers and heavy equipment operators. Volunteers are already planning next year's event, Feb. 17, 2018.

2017 Skijoring Results (rider, skier)

Boarder Guns

1. Jeff Stull, Sean Dorson

2. Nick McDonald, Mike Aberle

Girly Guns

1. Taylor Reinecke, Maiah Eiesland

2. Shaun Moeller, Shannon Gaylord

Classic Guns (ages 35 & up)

1. Zach West, Kyle Smith

2. Sarah Barton, Tony Barton

3. Jeff Stull, Tony Barton

Young Guns (ages 18-34)

1. Nick McDonald, Jeff Stull

2. Warren Daily, Mac Erickson

3. Warren Daily, Jeff Stull

Open Division

1. Warren Daily, Jeff Stull

2. Zach Steele, Jeff Stull

3. Nick McDonald, Kyle Smith

4. Zach Steele, Tony Barton