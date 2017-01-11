Small business is everybody’s business: SD, Feb. 10 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host the Small Business is Everybody’s Business: Community Support for Young Entrepreneurs DDN (Dakota Digital Network) Conference at 15 locations across South Dakota Feb. 10, 2017.

The conference will run from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (MST) or 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CST).

“South Dakota has been named one of the top locations to start a business by many organizations over the past several years. Many South Dakotans possess the characteristics important to be a successful entrepreneur,” said Peggy Schlechter, Community Development Field Specialist for SDSU Extension.

Schlechter said this conference will give attendees the opportunity to think about entrepreneurship as a career option.

“With the technology available today, you can own almost any type of business anywhere you wish to live. Now is the time and South Dakota is the place,” Schlechter said.

The conference will feature Brent Comstock, entrepreneur, student and innovator as the keynote speaker. The conference will provide facilitated discussion among attendees on how to provide support and encouragement for young entrepreneurs.

Students are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The conference will be held in the following South Dakota communities: Britton, Centerville, DeSmet, Faith, Faulkton, Highmore, Miller, Mitchell, Philip, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Wall, Winner and Yankton.

For location details, conference information and to register for this conference, visit igrow.org/events. Space is limited so register soon. To cover costs, the registration fee is $20 per person, students are free.

DDN technology allows you to interact with Brent Comstock as well as participants at the other locations.

SDSU Extension Community Development along with the Bush Foundation is sponsoring this event.

More about Brent Comstock

Comstock grew up in rural Nebraska and was determined to revamp negative views placed on rural communities. The town he grew up in has two stoplights, no Starbucks and is primarily dominated by agriculture.

After a series of business ventures, he established a creative media and technology company, BCom Solutions in his hometown of Auburn, Nebraska, population 3,385.

Seven years later, that venture has experienced a variety of success – from international clients to hundreds of customers. While on the ride of his life in the start-up world, he’s currently a college student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He loves reading about start-ups, serves as an adviser and team member of several start-up ventures, and loves anything out of the ordinary. Comstock is looking forward to bringing his message with South Dakota in February.

If you have questions, contact Kari O’Neill, SDSU Extension Community Development Field Specialist at 605-685-6972 or kari.oneill@sdstate.edu; or Schlechter at 605-394-1722 or peggy.schlechter@sdstate.edu.

