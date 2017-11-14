Small Business Saturday Feature: AW Laser Art, Kimball, Nebraska

We all know that finding a special gift for the person who has everything can be quite a challenge; however, a visit to A W Laser Art at Kimball, Nebraska can solve that problem in a heartbeat. You can also view some of their unique products at various major trade shows, several museums and gift shops, or by shopping online and you'll find their friendly and professional service a treat during this hectic shopping season. The website shows the many beautiful products available and provides information for ease in ordering.

A W Laser Art is owned and operated by farm and ranch wife, mother and grandmother, Amber Wilke, who, like her many satisfied customers, at one time was always finding herself in a dilemma while searching for a gift that would be appreciated by the receiver, no matter the age or gender. Because of this quest, Amber found the perfect business to satisfy the needs of many.

Amber raised her family on the farm, but was also employed "in the corporate world." She decided a few years ago that the time had come for her to be on the farm permanently. "I am not one to sit idle, so I did considerable research and came up with what I thought would be a good fit for a home based business." Because her adult children had married and moved out, their bedrooms were converted into a workshop and the business has grown by leaps and bounds, mainly due to word-of-mouth, the internet, and satisfaction of customers.

Currently, the most popular items being produced and sold at A W Laser Art, are the popular stainless steel tumblers. Many items offered are not only unique, but useful for anyone on your list, no matter the age. In addition to individuals searching for a perfect gift, A W Laser Art's customer base includes many businesses looking for advertising items; high-quality leather judging books in lieu of trophy awards at livestock shows; and fairs, 4-H events and schools awarding useful monogrammed mugs or tumblers in lieu of the usual plaques or trophies…items that are well appreciated by the recipient. You can also view a large selection of laser cut ornaments that are enjoyed not only at Christmas, but throughout the year.

Visit the http://www.awlaserart.com website, or visit them on facebook and see a sampling of the many gifts and products available from A W Laser Arts, or give Amber a call at 308-235-8406. F